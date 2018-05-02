Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Trump's physical strength and stamina were described as "extraordinary" in the letter

Donald Trump's former doctor has said he did not write a 2015 letter declaring the then-Republican presidential candidate's "astonishingly excellent" health, US media report.

"[Trump] dictated that whole letter," Harold Bornstein told CNN on Tuesday.

The White House has not yet commented on the physician's allegation.

Mr Bornstein also said that government officials had carried out a "raid" on his offices in February 2017, removing all of Mr Trump's medical records.

In an interview with CNN, Mr Bornstein said the 2015 letter suggesting that Mr Trump would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" was not his professional assessment.

"I just made it up as I went along," he said.

It is not clear why Mr Bornstein is making these allegations now.

Skip Twitter post by @atrupar Trump's doctor, Dr. Harold Bornstein, tells NBC that Trump's bodyguard & lawyer spent 30 minutes raiding his office.



"I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal about a drug that's to grow his hair, which seemed to be so important... what's the matter with that?" pic.twitter.com/R2XvAKim7h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2018 Report

What was in the letter?

The letter's contents included statements on Mr Trump's physical strength and stamina, which were described as "extraordinary".

His blood pressure and laboratory tests were described as "astonishingly excellent" and he was said to have lost 15 pounds (7kg) over the course of a year.

It added that Mr Trump had no forms of cancer or joint surgery.

A few weeks ahead of its release, Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Bornstein's medical report would show "perfection".

"I am fortunate to have been blessed with great genes," Mr Trump, who became the oldest president to be elected in US history, wrote on Facebook at the time.

In January this year Mr Trump had a three-hour examination amid speculation over his mental health.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dr Jackson on President Trump: 'He has incredible genes'

His White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, said at the time: "I have no concerns about his cognitive ability or neurological functions."

What about Mr Bornstein's office 'raid'?

The New York City-based physician said he was visited by one of Mr Trump's personal bodyguards and two other men at his office in New York on 3 February 2017.

"They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes, it created a lot of chaos," Mr Bornstein told NBC News, adding that the incident made him feel "raped, frightened and sad".

He said the original and only copy of Mr Trump's medical charts, including lab reports, were taken by his aides.

The incident took place shortly after The New York Times published a report in which Mr Bornstein said he had prescribed Mr Trump with Propecia, an anti-baldness drug.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders later insisted that the incident was not a raid and that it was "standard procedure" for the White House Medical Unit to take possession of the president's medical records.