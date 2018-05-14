Inside a US abortion clinic

Ten women walk along a busy, fluorescent-lit corridor. Undressed from the waist down, they wear big white sheets, knotted over their hips, as they make their way to the "relaxation room", a windowless space, equipped with large sofas and a TV. There they wait, mostly in silence, for their turn to have an abortion.

This is Hope Medical Group for Women, a small abortion clinic in the US city of Shreveport serving an ever-expanding 200-mile radius through rural Louisiana and all the way to Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Appointments fill up quickly. Thirty women are scheduled to come in today - and only one fails to show up.

"You think this is busy? Wait to see what Saturdays are like", says Kathaleen Pittman, the administrator and driving force behind this clinic, that mainly does first-trimester abortions using a 10-minute surgical procedure.

"I have difficulties sleeping at night and the 'antis' would say it is because of a guilty conscious. Oh hell no, it's because I am worried about how we can take care of patients the way they need to be taken care of, with all these new rules they're trying to impose", says Pitman.

She sounds as forthright and fearless as you would expect someone to be after 35 years working in the abortion business.

Image caption 60-year-old Pittman has been in the abortion business for over three decades. "Pressure on us is getting worse year after year", she says

When Pittman joined Hope, in the 1980s, the abortion battle wasn't quite what it later became.

"I thought I could make a difference working with women in crisis", says this 60-year-old, tall, imposing Louisiana native, her big, green eyes wide open.

Back then there were 11 abortion providers across the state. But nationwide, the number of clinics has plunged in the last decade, to the point that seven states are now down to just one.

"The clinic closest to us, on the other side of the city, closed down in 2017, so now we are down to three clinics in the whole of Louisiana, to serve around 10,000 women (a year)", claims Pittman.

With newly approved regulations, the pressure for medical providers is mounting. In 2017, President Donald Trump's first year in office, 19 states passed 63 abortion restrictions - with 29 states, including Louisiana, having enough restrictions to be considered hostile to abortion rights, according to the reproductive rights research group Guttmacher Institute.

The issue is high on the political agenda of the federal government too. Bolstered by the results of the 2016 election, Trump has fulfilled some of his campaign promises by appointing a conservative Supreme Court justice and cutting federal aid to international groups that perform or advise on pregnancy termination.

Anti-abortion activists have also become louder in their long-standing battle and, according to the National Abortion Federation (NAF), "an escalation in hate speech" followed the 2016 election.

"Let me tell you, things aren't getting any better", sighs Pittman, as she dresses in a white robe, ready to give a helping hand in the lab as the clinic reaches its peak hour.

Lucy

Lucy travelled for three hours to get to the clinic. Eight weeks pregnant, she took a day off from work as a store cashier in a town she prefers not to name, and asked a friend to drive her.

At 21, and with her parents living out of state, she is on her own with a 10-month-old daughter.

"Bradley, she's a real happy baby. She'll be one in October and there is no way I'll be having another one just a few months later. I won't be able to handle two kids. If the father had said 'no, you can't have an abortion', I would still have done it".

She shakes her head vigorously, her round face with chubby cheeks framed by short, messy hair. "It is the same guy from my first baby and he doesn't really take care of her, so I wouldn't expect him to take care of a second one."

"For African American women like me, life is harder. I want to go back to school and with two kids it ain't working," she says.

Image caption By law, patients have to have a ultrasound scan as well as a counselling session before consenting to the surgical procedure

She is ready for the counselling session, made mandatory by state legislation. It is a one-to-one conversation with one the clinic's advisors, in which the patient has to go through a long, detailed consent form.

"I am required to revise it with you", says Delia, the counsellor in charge, who explains the risks in well-rehearsed detail. "Infection, clots and haemorrhages, perforation of the uterus wall," reads Delia and the list goes on.

Lucy listens, not a hint of hesitation on her face. She explains she may need financial help, as her pay check is around $525 - less than the $550 fee that the clinic charges for a medical procedure at her stage of pregnancy.

"Will I regret it? I don't think so… I already have a child and I feel I could have more later on. And honestly, I don't want to. One and done, girl."

Delia promises financial aid from clinic's private funds which brings the bill down to just $400. Lucy nods. She can get an appointment five days later.

"Tuesday? That's fine, because Wednesday's my day off work so I'll get some rest after."

A 45-year divide

Abortion has been legal in the US since the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe versus Wade.

And it has been a contentious issue ever since, one that splits deeply along ideological, religious and political lines.

Image copyright E. Hambach / Getty Images Image caption Thousands of anti-abortion activists from around the US gather in Washington, DC in January for the annual 'March for Life'

Image copyright S. Olson / Getty Images Image caption Activism in favour of abortion rights has also grown during the Trump era

Some 57% of Americans believe abortion should continue to be legal in all or most cases, polls show.

Yet, Republicans are mostly part of the 40% that would prefer to see it banned. A 2017 study from Pew revealed that "the partisan divide on abortion remains far more polarised" than it was two decades ago.

And the last presidential race attested to this divide.

While Democrat contender Hillary Clinton presented herself as a long-time defender of reproductive rights, Trump promised abortion opponents he would take action to "advance the rights of unborn children and their mothers".

"Like Ronald Reagan, I am pro-life with exceptions," he said.

By having Mike Pence, one of the most actively anti-abortion politicians in the US today, as his Vice President, Trump took a bold stance in the eyes of his conservative supporters.

"This administration will work with Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion," said Pence in a speech during an annual March For Life, soon after Trump took office.

However, the Trump administration's first moves in this direction did not succeed. Legislation to effectively defund Planned Parenthood, the largest network of women's clinics in the US and also the largest abortion provider, failed to get through Congress.

Image copyright C. Somodevilla / Getty Images Image caption Vice President Pence addressed a rally protesting against the US Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, just days after Trump took office

But in January this year, it issued a directive making it easier for states to exclude Planned Parenthood facilities from government-funded programmes, and another one allowing healthcare employees to refuse to perform an abortion if they have a "religious or moral" belief against it.

More progress was made at the judicial level in Trump's first year in office, with the confirmation of Neil Gorsh, his pro-life choice to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. He also nominated more than a dozen judges who are considered likely to rule in line with the anti-abortion movement.

Now the battle is heating up - with the November midterms looming, new restrictions are being put forward in case the elections bring to Congress a surge of Democrats, who tend to overwhelmingly stand for abortion rights.

Safety and surveillance

At Hope's front desk, a receptionist buzzes patients through a reinforced door, while she monitors the clinic's perimeter on an overhead screen displaying footage from 15 CCTV cameras.

Trespassing, burglary and vandalism have shown a marked uptick in clinics nationwide since the last presidential election campaign kicked off, while stalking and assaults against clinic workers are also more frequent.

Image caption 15 CCTV cameras guarding a windowless building: strict security measures are in place at the clinic

Extreme violence has subdued yet intimidation tactics have escalated, says NAF, who has been compiling statistics on incidents since 1977.

The reported number of picketing incidents, for instance, was over 61,000 in a year across the country — an all-time high since NAF began keeping track.

"We started to see a really dramatic increase in hate speech, internet harassment and smear campaigns against the clinics, which intensified after November 2016," says the NAF's Melissa Fowler.

The National Clinic Violence Survey shows a stark spike too, with nearly half of all abortion providers reporting some form of violence in 2016, a 6.2% increase from 2014.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Seven states are down to just one clinic - this one is Mississippi's last- and new security measures are in place as a response to increased threats

It comes as no surprise then that Hope's two medical practitioners ask me to protect their anonymity.

"Abortion foes undermine your reputation and destroy your ability to make a living," says a gynaecologist who has been working at the clinic for 36 years.

He performs abortions here two days a week but also runs a practice of his own in town. Anti-abortion activists left flyers all around his private practice, telling neighbours he "killed babies" and threatening to "take him to Jesus". He had to get the local police to patrol his house. "The pressure has been such that other physicians decided to stop doing abortions," he says.

For him, pregnancy termination is "one of the reproductive options" that women should have, so he is not planning on quitting.

"Especially in a poor, historically anti-choice state like ours where so much is lacking in terms of reproductive rights," he says.

Louisiana is the 7th poorest state in continental US and if statistics on sexually transmitted diseases are anything to go by, is facing a sexual education crisis.

It has the highest rate of syphilis of any state - twice the national average- and is only second nationwide for chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

The Praying Warriors

"Abortion is becoming more prominent because there is no more important issue in life than life itself," says Chris Davis, a spokesman for the pro-life community in Shreveport.

He meets me outside Bossier Medical Suite, a 15-minute drive north of Hope. This was the last Louisiana clinic to close down in April 2017.

It's a terracotta-bricked, unassuming building in the middle of an open commercial piazza, surrounded by an empty parking lot.

"This was usually packed with cars… We prayed every day outside this facility to end abortion and we feel that God has answered those prayers in a very big way. This is 1,000 babies a year that would be saved from abortion," says the activist.

Image caption Chris Davis is part of the Praying Warriors, a group that did "sidewalks activism" outside the Bossier clinic, now closed

Image caption The Bossier clinic went out of business in 2017 and the owner, who did not want to speak publicly about his decision, moved out of state

Davis, a father of three who defines himself as a "strong Christian", takes part in the "40 days for life" campaign, a series of praying vigils held by pro-life volunteers on the sidewalks outside clinics.

They call themselves the Praying Warriors. They camp outside the perimeter and try to get patients' attention as they walk in. Trespassing regulations prevent them from stepping onto the clinic's grounds.

"A lot of the women wave us off," says Carol Harris, a retiree and a Christian who often campaigns outside Shreveport's clinics.

She hands out flyers to those patients that are willing to receive them. "This is not your only choice", reads the colourful booklet she is holding: it includes photos of a foetus at different stages of development, a testimony of a regretful mother after a termination and information about two local pregnancy centres that provide mothers-to-be with free diapers and formula.

Image caption Carol Harris, a retiree and a devote Christian, drives two hours twice a week to hand out pro-life flyers outside a clinic

"With the Obama administration we saw regulations getting loser and I am glad we are now going in reverse," says Harris, who thinks the 60 million abortion procedures registered since the Roe v. Wade ruling are "a tremendous waste for America".

"What we focus on is not necessarily overturning Roe v. Wade overnight", adds Chris Davis. "With every baby that is not aborted, with every woman that changes her mind after talking to us or seeing us pray, Roe v. Wade is overturned in a grassroots effort. One woman, one baby at a time".

Catalya

Catalya avoids all contact with the protesters outside Hope when she rushes into the clinic.

Dressed in sweatpants, flip-flops and a well-worn red shirt, her hair in a tight bun, the 22-year-old drove two hours from Mount Pleasant, Texas, to have an abortion.

Her second one.

"With my boyfriend we had already agreed that we could not afford to have a child right now. It was either abortion or adoption... and I just can't imagine giving my child away".

Image caption The waiting room in Hope is full - and mostly silent- at all times

The couple already has a one-year-old, Andre. When Catalya got pregnant the second time, just four months after giving birth, she had complications and -following medical advice- decided to end the pregnancy.

This time it's different.

"I work evenings and the father works mornings. But we have been offered fewer shifts lately, we are finding it really hard to get by," she says.

Together they make around $800 a month, doing 10-hour shifts in a food processing plant.

"And then we are never together with Andre, we don't have the time. That's already a bad thing, how can we put another child through that?"

"If I earned more, I would definitely keep it. Definitely," she says.

Hers is a well-known tale for the clinic's workers. Financial constraints, they say, is the main reason given by women here - overwhelmingly black, lacking education opportunities and access to contraception- for terminating their pregnancies.

"I am having second thoughts…," says Catalya.

She doesn't tell the counsellor, though. She thinks it's a personal matter that would be best decided at home. "I still have to convince my boyfriend, he is less convinced than I am. I wouldn't feel comfortable going ahead with the abortion if we are not on the same page".

The ultrasound scan confirms that Catalya is five weeks pregnant. She refuses to look at the screen during the examination. "There's no heartbeat because it is way too early, but the fact it's a baby bothers me," she tells me once the scan is over.

She burst into tears. "It is not the baby's fault… it's nobody's fault".

She pauses, breathes deeply, wipes off the tears from her cheeks and looks up, recomposed. "We simply cannot afford it… I'm sorry".

State battlegrounds

Making abortion illegal again in the US would be a complex matter. Only the Supreme Court or a constitutional amendment would have the power to overturn Roe v. Wade.

So in recent years, conservatives have sought to change rules at state level, rather than seek an outright ban.

In the first six months of Trump in office, 431 provisions restricting abortion access were introduced in state capitols across the country.

Then 308 restrictions in 37 states were introduced in the first quarter of 2018, as monitored by the Guttmacher Institute. (In a legislative countermovement, also an unusually high number of proactive measures were drafted - over 700 in 44 states to expand or protect reproductive rights.)

Louisiana saw one of the most controversial bills of the lot - a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, instead for the current 20-week limit, has just passed the state Senate. If it is eventually signed into law, it will become the second strictest time limit on legal abortions in the United States, together with neighbouring Mississippi's.

Iowa has the most restrictive legislation, after the Republican-controlled legislature ruled out most abortions once a foetal heartbeat is detected - mostly after six weeks - in early May.

Critics deem these laws unconstitutional.

Image caption Campaigns like Trust Women work to keep clinics open in underserved communities, in the face of tightening regulations

"Restrictions, restrictions… every year it's picking up steam", sighs Kathaleen Pittman. "Probably the first big one that affected us dramatically was the 24-hour waiting period".

Since 1995, all women must meet with a doctor no less than 24 hours prior to getting an abortion, to allow them to reflect on their choice. Now, Louisiana wants to extend it to 72 hours, but the law has been blocked after the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit challenging this and six other previously approved abortion restrictions.

Tripling the current 24-hour waiting period will put Louisiana on a par with just five other states for the nation's longest mandatory waiting time.

"The double visit system is hard enough as it is. We have lots of women who have to take a day off work so they lose those wages. Many have to find somebody who would babysit for them. And they have to do that twice," says Stephannie Chaffee, who has been working alongside Pittman as assistant administrator for the past ten years.

Image caption “95% of the women that come here have thought long and hard before making the phone call, so the 24-hour mandatory wait rarely makes them change their minds", thinks Chaffee

Most of Hope's patients are in their 20s. An overwhelming majority of them have at least one child, and many - like Lucy- are single parents struggling to make ends meets. A striking 80% are estimated to live below the poverty line. And they need to get upward of $500 out of pocket for a procedure that, by law, cannot be funded with state or federal money nor is it covered by most insurance policies.

"They travel distances and many don't have transport of their own. Sometimes they need to stay overnight and pay for lodging. Imposing a 72-hour waiting period would make the process even more costly", adds Chaffee.

On a Saturday

A tropical storm rages over Shreveport on Saturday, the day the clinic is at its busiest.

There are 50 abortions scheduled, twice as many as on week days, and the rain does not deter patients from showing up.

Preparations are on their way in the back room, with nurses unfolding white sheets over the leather, raised-legs beds where patients get to rest after surgery. The pervasive noise of the electric suction pump used for the procedure fills the corridor at intervals.

Image caption Seven raised-legs beds allow patients to rest after the surgical procedure

Outside, there is also a sudden flurry of activity.

"We have never seen these many [protesters] in a long time", says Pittman.

A group of pro-life activists gather on the sidewalks, battling the rain with extra-large umbrellas.

There are 32 of them, of all ages, engaged in a low-paced pilgrimage. They walk in line, muttering prayers, holding crosses and bibles and rosaries.

A trailer van drives by, slowly and unceasingly, displaying a giant billboard with an image of a foetus and the inscription "Will you protect me?". On the other side, the board has the face of a toddler and reads "I could hear Mom's voice before I was born. Fact: life begins at conception".

"We are not here to shout or attack doctors, we are here to pray and ask for compassion, to promote life right where life is being destroyed," says Richard Sonnier, who has knelt down, his eyes closed and his arms raised to the sky.

He tells me he paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion some 40 years ago and has regretted it ever since.

"This is our time. Changes in law that involve taking funds away from abortion centres will lead to a lot of closures," says Charles, a man holding an imposing wooden crucifix who seems angrier and feistier than most. He says he comes out to protest because "it's about time this city becomes abortion-free".

Image caption "This is a business, there is a lot of money in the abortion business and it has to stop", says Charles

Image caption Richard Sonnier said he became a pro-life activist after paying for a former girlfriend's abortion

"This is a cultural war", pro-life spokesman Chris Davis told me, when I interviewed him a few days earlier.

If there's such war, then this Shreveport corner is a battleground, the two antagonising camps strikingly visible.

For almost every pro-life activist, there's one clinic volunteer.

In the face of the unusually high number of activists that camped outside, the clinic put out a call on Facebook and dozens rushed in to help.

As much as the Republican pro-life rhetoric has emboldened anti-abortion groups, it has also encouraged larger numbers of women's rights supporters across the country to take action.

Image caption The number of supporters of abortion rights who are taking it to the streets across the country has also grown during the Trump administration

Dressed in fluorescent pink and yellow vests, chaperones are here to escort cars into the parking lot and women through the clinic's entrance door.

"These women have a lot in their minds already, just seeing a friendly face here might help them go through this", says 69-year-old Ron Thurston, who is one of Hope's regulars.

"The protestors are addressing the wrong people to get the changes they want. This battle comes down to legislation, so I don't get why they think they will be getting things their way by shouting at women in distress", says Christian, 23 and one of the new-comers.

Inside the clinic, everyone is keeping an eye on the CCTV screens.

"Do we feel intimidated? Hell no", says Pittman. She is "too busy to be angry" - there's a crowded waiting room and 50 abortions to perform.

"Had you told me back in the 1990s that I would be sitting here today threatened by all these regulations and emboldened 'antis', I would have thought you were crazy... But it's happening".

Image caption Protests outside Hope attract an ever-growing number of anti-abortion demonstrators

The week after

When I called Lucy a week after her procedure at Hope, she has recovered and is back to her cashier job.

But things for her did not go exactly as planned.

"It was bad, really painful even though they said it wouldn't be", she says.

She wouldn't do it again, she says - and not just because of the physical pain.

"I feel… sort of regret. I talked to the father, I would have kept the baby in hindsight... I didn't think I was going regret it but the truth is I do".

Catalya also went ahead with the abortion. Her partner supported her choice, drove her to the clinic and waited the four hours that her visit took. On the way back they stopped for ice-cream, her favourite treat.

"Of course it is hard, it's not a decision made lightly", she says.

"But it was best for our family, best for me... And I'm really relieved that I had the opportunity, with my rights as a woman and all, to come and get an abortion".

Some of the names and details in this story have been changed at the request of the interviewees, to protect their privacy.