It is an American press tradition that goes back decades: the US president endures a friendly ribbing in front of an audience of journalists, all in the name of charity.

But with Donald Trump skipping the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the second year running, the honour of attending this year went to his press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

Sanders said the president had encouraged his staff to attend, and that she thought it was "important for us to be here".

After enduring biting mockery from comedian Michelle Wolf, she looked as though she might be regretting the choice.

Many administration officials, including the president himself, became the butt of the joke.

But the onslaught against Sanders, sitting on the head table, left onlookers arguing about whether Wolf had gone too far, or whether her comments were justified.

'Aunt Lydia'

In a 'roast' that drew both laughs and gasps, Wolf started by saying: "We are graced with Sarah's presence tonight. I have to say I'm a little star struck."

The former Daily Show contributor then compared the press secretary to the matronly but terrifying disciplinarian in the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's most famous dystopian novel.

"I love you as Aunt Lydia in 'The Handmaid's Tale'," Wolf told Sanders.

The comedian caused more controversy with a quip referring to her make-up: "I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.

"Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies. It's probably lies."

Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for the New York Times (which stopped attending the event in 2008), questioned Wolf's attack on the press secretary's appearance.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Shame on her! How dare she go after her looks and character. What happened to women power and women stick together?

"I guess that only happens when you are on the same side of the isle. I hope she never works again!"

'Solid, cutting jokes'

After her routine, Wolf said she was commenting on Sanders' "despicable behaviour" rather than her looks.

But others watching said it showed Mr Trump, who has called the media "the enemy of the American people", was right not to attend the event.

"This is disgusting, unfunny, and exactly why most of America dislikes the media," wrote one critic on social media.

Comedian Tim Young suggested media mockery of Mr Trump was fuelling support for him.

But other correspondents and comedians watching, such as New York Times commentator Wajahat Ali, said the press secretary was fair game.

Kumail Nanjani, actor and co-writer of the film The Big Sick, said Sanders did not deserve any pity.

The White House has caused controversy with attacks on immigrants and been accused of fuelling racism.

Sanders has been accused of dodging questions and even lying for the president in connection with the investigation into alleged Russian interference in his 2016 campaign.

Columnist Mehdi Hasan also pointed to allegations against the president - including multiple claims of sexual harassment, which he denies.

The row also ignited a debate about freedom of speech.

New York Times correspondent Peter Baker suggested comedy was not suitable for a journalism event. But comedian Kathy Griffin said journalism was "all about the 1st amendment" and that Wolf's commentary was vital.

'A disgrace'

Sanders is certainly not the first Trump press secretary to be mocked in front of the world's media.

Her beleaguered predecessor Sean Spicer was roundly ridiculed on many occasions, including on the comedy show Saturday Night Live.

His explanation of the word "covfefe" in a tweet by Mr Trump sparked incredulity.

"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," Spicer said.

But he said the jokes at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner went too far - not that Wolf was apologising.