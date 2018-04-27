Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mrs Merkel walked back to her hotel after a dinner in Washington on Thursday night

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making a flying visit to the White House in a last-ditch bid to save the Iran nuclear deal and avert US tariffs.

She will meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office before an afternoon press conference.

This "working visit" is her second trip to Washington since he took office.

The optics will contrast starkly with the pomp and ceremony rolled out for French President Emmanuel Macron during his glitzy state visit this week.

No one in Berlin expects miracles

Jenny Hill, BBC News, Berlin

Angela Merkel has never had much in common with Donald Trump.

When the US president was first elected, few in Berlin thought the liberal, steady chancellor, not known for flamboyant display, would strike up any kind of relationship with the impulsive, dramatic Mr Trump.

Nevertheless, behind the scenes, officials believe that Mrs Merkel's first visit to Washington, in March 2017, was not the complete disaster they had feared. Despite some tricky moments (the unforgettable handshake that never happened), Mrs Merkel and Mr Trump do have a working relationship and are said to speak with some regularity on the phone.

Berlin has, doubtless, watched Mr Macron's visit closely. But, in reality, there is little concern about a race to become Mr Trump's new friend in Europe.

Concerned by Mr Trump's apparent disinterest in the EU, the French and German leaders prepared together for their respective visits to Washington.

Both the French and German delegations have been so closely co-ordinated that, sources say, this should be viewed as a single, orchestrated European approach.

Mrs Merkel is not one for turning on the charm in these situations. She'll take a pragmatic approach, but no one in Berlin is expecting miracles.

Mr Trump must decide by 12 May whether to scrap the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, which Germany - along with the US, France, UK, China and Russia - helped seal.

The US president has demanded an overhaul of the accord that will curtail Iran's ballistic missile programme and its sphere of influence in the Middle East, which has alarmed America's ally Israel.

Germany has indicated it would consider adding extra provisions to the Obama-era pact, but is seen as unlikely to accept a wholesale rewrite.

During his three-day visit, the French president also lobbied Mr Trump to preserve the Iran agreement.

But despite all the commentary about the two leaders' tactile "bromance", Mr Macron came away with the hunch that the US president is going to pull out of the accord for "domestic reasons".

Mrs Merkel will have barely three hours with Mr Trump.

The other deadline looming large for the German chancellor is 1 May, when Berlin expects US tariffs on European steel and aluminium products to start, as an exemption expires.

Like Mr Macron, Mrs Merkel is expected to try to persuade Mr Trump to waive the global duties.

For his part, Mr Trump is expected to press Mrs Merkel to bolster spending on the German armed forces, up to the 2% of GDP required by Nato.

Also on the agenda will be the Paris climate accord.

European leaders want the US to rejoin the Paris climate accord, from which Mr Trump withdrew last year.

Mr Macron said in a speech to Congress on Wednesday: "Let us face it: There is no Planet B."