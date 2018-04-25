Image caption A police reward poster shows photofit pictures of the suspect

Police in California have reportedly arrested a suspect over the notorious Golden State Killer case which saw 12 murders, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries in the state in the 1970s and 80s.

US media say an official announcement is expected shortly.

The suspect has been living in the Sacramento area and was identified after new efforts to solve the case, the Sacramento Bee reports.

He was reportedly arrested on two murder counts.

Jane Carson-Sandler, who was the rapist's fifth victim in October 1976, told the Island Packet newspaper that detectives had emailed her on Wednesday to inform her of the arrest.

"I just found out this morning," she said. "I'm overwhelmed with joy. I've been crying, sobbing."

The case was investigated by author Michelle McNamara for her book I'll Be Gone in the Dark. McNamara died before the book could be published.

Her co-author, Billy Jensen, tweeted on Tuesday night to say there would be a "rather large announcement tomorrow".

Another contributor to the book, Paul Haynes, said: "Stunned. Excited. No other words right now."

The Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist and Original Night Stalker, is believed to have carried out rapes and murders between 1976 and 1986, killing girls and women aged between 12 and 41.