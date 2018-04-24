Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Jackson has been accused of drinking at work and inappropriately prescribing medication.

US President Donald Trump has offered lukewarm support to his pick to lead the Veterans Affairs department, Ronny Jackson, amid claims of impropriety.

Mr Trump said at a news conference that he will "stand behind" the embattled White House doctor, but added: "If I was him, I wouldn't do it".

Dr Jackson is facing allegations he oversaw a toxic work environment in the White House Medical Unit.

On Tuesday a Senate committee abruptly cancelled his confirmation hearing.

CBS News and other US media outlets have reported that the doctor has been accused of "excessive drinking on the job", "improperly dispensing" medications and fostering a "hostile work environment" during his tenure at the White House.

During a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Trump praised Dr Jackson as "one of the finest people I have ever met", but also acknowledged his "lack of experience".

The president said Dr Jackson had been treated unfairly by Democrats and the media, adding that the nomination process might be "too ugly" for his personal doctor.

"I don't want to put a man... who's not a political person... through a process like this. It's too ugly and too disgusting. So, we'll see what happens," Mr Trump said.

"If I were him, I wouldn't do it," he added.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley on Tuesday praised Dr Jackson's "record of strong, decisive leadership".

Senator Johnny Isakson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and Democratic Senator Jon Tester cited "serious allegations" as the reason for indefinitely postponing the hearing which had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Both senators wrote to Mr Trump to request more information about the 50-year-old Iraq War veteran and former combat surgeon, after the allegations were first made in US media.

Dr Jackson has served as the White House physician since 2006, and rose in profile after declaring Mr Trump to be in "excellent" health following a medical examination.

He famously told reporters that Mr Trump could live to the age of 200 if his diet improved.

Dr Jackson was selected by Mr Trump last month to lead the 360,000-employee agency, which commands an annual budget of $186b (£133b), after the president fired former Obama-era official David Shulkin as Veterans Affairs secretary.