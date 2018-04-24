Image copyright Alek Minassian/LinkedIn Image caption Police arrested Alek Minassian within half an hour of the attack

Police have named the suspect in the Toronto van attack as 25-year-old Alek Minassian.

Mr Minassian lives in Richmond Hill, a suburb north of Toronto. He was not previously known to the police.

On Monday, a white rental van struck pedestrians on Yonge Street, killing 10 and injuring 15. Mr Minassian was arrested half an hour later.

A LinkedIn profile lists him as a student at Seneca College, near where the attack happened.

Google's Android store offers a Toronto parking app called "Toronto Green Parking Advisor" developed by Alek Minassian, although it is not known if this is the same person.

The Globe and Mail spoke to a fellow student at the college who says Mr Minassian was good with computers, in particular with special image processing chips.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, said Mr Minassian was socially awkward, but never showed any sign that he followed an extreme belief or ideology.

Former classmates say Mr Minassian was in a special needs programme at Thornlea Secondary School, and "wasn't a social person".

Shereen Chami told Reuters he would walk around the school, head down, hands clasped, making meowing noises. He was not, however, violent.

"From what I remember he was absolutely harmless," Ms Chami said.

"I'm not sure if he had any very, very close friends, at least publicly," Ari Bluff told Canadian broadcaster CBC, describing him as "sort of in the background".

"I remember seeing him probably just walking down the halls, usually by himself, or in the cafeteria by himself."

There is no motive yet known for the attack. However, Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said the actions "definitely looked deliberate", and expects them to find a "fulsome answer" for the attack.

Authorities ruled out any wider threat, with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale saying there were "no national security connections" apparent.

Government officials said Mr Minassian was not associated with any known terror groups, according to CBC.

There has, however, been speculation online about Mr Minassian's motive.

NBC News reporter Jonathan Dienst tweeted that Mr Minassian had allegedly researched and chatted online about a 2014 massacre in California.

More Toronto: suspect allegedly researched and chatted online about Isla Vista killings from 2014. Mental illness, not terror, a leading theory for today's incident, according to three officials. — jonathan dienst (@jonathan4ny) April 23, 2018

Elliot Rodger killed six people in the rampage through Isla Vista, California in 2014 before turning the gun on himself.

Another reporter at NBC, Tom Winter, tweeted that this search information comes from law enforcement officials, rather than online speculation.

However, a Facebook post with the same name and photo as Mr Minassian's LinkedIn profile has circulated, which reportedly refers to Mr Minassian as an "incel" - an online term for an "involuntarily celibate" person.

The post is not confirmed as the suspect's, and it is not confirmed when it was posted online.

"The Incel Rebellion has already begun!" the Facebook post reportedly reads. "We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!"

Global News Toronto reporter Catherine McDonald tweeted a screenshot of the Facebook post, and said they were trying to confirm if the post "was written by Alek Minassian or by someone else trying to mislead the public".

Thanks for the feedback. We are working on verifying this facebook post to confirm if it was written by the Alek Minassian or by someone else trying to mislead the public. — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 24, 2018

In a 107,000-word manifesto entitled My Twisted World: The Story of Elliot Rodger, the Isla Vista killer complained of rejection by women.

"I've been forced to endure an existence of loneliness, rejection and unfulfilled desires all because girls have never been attracted to me," he said in his final YouTube video, Elliot Rodger's Retribution.

Rodger attempted to enter a sorority house on his rampage, before shooting three women in the street outside.