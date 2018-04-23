Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shooting suspect Travis Reinking was caught in a "wooded area", police said

A man suspected of killing four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee has been arrested by police in Nashville.

Police said Travis Reinking, 29, was caught in a wooded area. He allegedly opened fire at the restaurant on Sunday with an AR-15 rifle, before discarding his coat and fleeing naked.

A customer, James Shaw Jr, prevented further bloodshed by wresting the rifle out of Mr Reinking's hands

Police photos showed the suspect with a ripped shirt and scratches on his body.

Mr Reinking was already known to the authorities, having been arrested last year after entering a restricted area near the White House.

He surrendered his firearms to the police at the time, but they were passed to his father for safekeeping, and made their way back into his hands.