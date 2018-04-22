Image copyright Nashville Police Department Image caption The shooting occurred in the small hours of Sunday in a suburb of Nashville

A nude gunman has killed three people at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, police say.

The man burst into the restaurant at 03:25 (08:25 GMT) in the suburb of Antioch and opened fire with a rifle. Four people were also wounded.

A customer managed to wrestle the weapon from the man, who then fled the scene on foot.

Police hunting for the suspect described him in a tweet as "a white man with short hair".

They later identified a "person of interest" in the case.

Skip Twitter post by @MNPDNashville BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018 Report

The gunman was reportedly armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle, a weapon commonly used by mass shooters in the US. Similar rifles were used in the Las Vegas shooting last October that killed 58 people, and the Florida school shooting in February that left 17 students and staff dead.

Debate over gun control intensified following the Florida shooting, with mass protests and school walkouts across the country demanding stricter legislation in recent weeks.