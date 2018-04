Image copyright BBC/ Reuters/ EPA Image caption Julian Assange (L), the founder of Wikileaks, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are both named in the lawsuit

The Democratic Party in the US is suing Russia, the Trump campaign and the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks for conspiring to disrupt the 2016 presidential election.

Documents filed in court allege that the campaign "gleefully accepted Russia's help" to win the election.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with Russia and called the allegations a "witch hunt".

Several investigations are already under way.

US intelligence agencies previously concluded Moscow had tried to sway the election in Mr Trump's favour.

The BBC's Nick Bryant in Washington says the lawsuit by the DNC is seen as a publicity stunt by many there. Even if a judge allows it to continue, he says, it may not unveil anything that is not already being examined in other investigations.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Manhattan, names senior Trump aides including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as defendants, as well as the Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange.

In May 2016 the first reports emerged of hackers targeting the Democratic Party. Over the next two months, the reports suggested US intelligence agencies had traced the breaches back to Russian hackers.

In July, on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, Wikileaks published 20,000 internal emails stolen by the hackers.

US intelligence officials said they believed with "high confidence" that Russia had been behind the operation but the Trump campaign publicly refused to accept the findings.

Russia has also denied the allegations.