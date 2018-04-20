Image copyright CBC Image caption Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath was obsessed by school shootings and Nazism

An American woman who planned a mass shooting has been sentenced in a Canadian court to life in prison.

Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath, 26, of Geneva, Illinois, was arrested in 2015 at the Halifax airport.

Along with two Canadians, she plotted a mass shooting at a mall in the Canadian city.

Souvannarath met one co-conspirator, James Gamble, 19, online and they bonded over a shared fascination with the 1999 Columbine school shooting.

She pleaded guilty last year to plotting with Gamble to use rifles and Molotov cocktails to kill people at a Halifax food court on 14 February 2015.

Canadian media reports Souvannarath will not be eligible for parole for 10 years, with credit for time served, and is banned from owning firearms for 10 years upon her release.

In December 2014, Gamble began an online relationship with Souvannarath, who "had a pre-existing interest in school shootings and Nazism", according to court documents.

A third Canadian, Randall Steven Shepherd, who has been described as a cheerleader of the planned massacre, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in November 2016.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The plot was foiled after police received a tip from Crime Stoppers a day before the planned shooting spree.

Gamble committed suicide as police closed in on his home.