Image copyright CBS Image caption Riess (left) allegedly befriended Hutchinson (right) before killing her and stealing her identity

US police have arrested a woman suspected of killing first her husband and then a woman who looked like her in order to steal her identity.

Lois Riess, 56, was captured at a southern Texas resort after a nationwide manhunt.

Mrs Riess has been on the run since 23 March when her husband, David Riess, was found dead in their Minnesota home.

Investigators believe she then travelled to Florida, where she allegedly killed a lookalike.

Pamela Hutchinson, 59, was found dead in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on 9 April.

"Investigators believe Pamela Hutchinson may have been killed with the same firearm used to murder David Riess," the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension wrote in charging documents.

Image copyright Lee County Sheriff Image caption Police released images of Mrs Riess and a stolen vehicle earlier this week

The marshals captured Mrs Riess at the South Padre Island beach resort in Texas.

The community lies on the Gulf of Mexico coastline and is only 27 miles from the Mexican border.

Image copyright CBS Image caption Police say Mrs Riess has a history of gambling problems

Mrs Riess allegedly has a history of gambling problems, and was known to local authorities as "Losing Streak Lois".

Investigators say she may have stolen $11,000 (£7,600) from her husband's business before allegedly killing him inside their home.

According to the FBI's annual crime statistics report, one out of 10 murders in the US are committed by women.

Image copyright BBC Sport

You may also be interested in: