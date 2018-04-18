Image copyright Reuters Image caption A GoFundMe for victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has raised C$14.5M as of Wednesday evening.

An online campaign to raise money for victims of a bus crash involving a Canadian ice hockey team has raised more than C$14.5m ($11.5m, £8m).

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior ice hockey team crashed into a lorry on 6 April, killing 16 and leaving 13 injured.

A GoFundMe campaign for the victims has since become one of the most successful fundraisers in the website's history.

It ends Wednesday at midnight local time (07:00 BST).

The campaign was created by Sylvie Kellington, a resident of the team's hometown of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on the night of the crash. Since then almost 140,000 people have donated.

Companies such as Canadian Tire have donated tens of thousands of dollars, while individual Canadians have also given hundreds of dollars out of their own pocket.

The campaign's initial goal was to raise $5,000 but it quickly took off as Canadians collectively mourned the many young lives lost or destroyed in the crash.

It is believed to be the largest online fundraiser of its kind in Canadian history, and possibly the world.

The Las Vegas Victims' Fund campaign set a record on GoFundMe last October when it raised more than $10m in 11 days. To date 88,341 people have raised more than $11.8m.

The money will go into a new non-profit called the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc, and the charity is working with pro-bono lawyers and accountants to decide how to equitably distribute the funds. The non-profit will continue to accept donations after the GoFundMe has ended.

"If there is any light shining through this dark time, it has come in the form of love for one another," Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger said.

"Our families and our entire organisation has been blessed to feel this love from people from around the globe.

"Our priority currently remains focused, as it has since day one, on working to support our Bronco families, especially now as they are celebrating the lives of their loved ones and supporting our players who are struggling to heal."