Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Harvey Weinstein fell from his position of power in Hollywood after a series of sexual harassment allegations

The New York Times and New Yorker magazine have won a joint Pulitzer for their reporting on sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood.

The reports sparked the #MeToo movement, a broad pushback against sexual harassment in many industries.

The New York Times also shared a second prize with The Washington Post for coverage on Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Pulitzers are the most prestigious honour in American journalism.