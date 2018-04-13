Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michael Cohen works as a lawyer for President Donald Trump

The US Justice Department has announced President Donald Trump's top lawyer is under criminal investigation.

Prosecutors reportedly said they were focusing on Michael Cohen's business dealings rather than his work as an attorney.

Mr Cohen has been under investigation for months, the court filing said.

The filing was in response to attempts by Mr Cohen's own lawyer to restrain evidence collected in raids on Monday on Mr Cohen's home and office.

The US attorney said in court the raids were allowed to look for evidence of conduct "for which Cohen is under criminal investigation".

In further developments, Mr Cohen reportedly negotiated a $1.6 million settlement with a former Playboy model on behalf of a Republican fundraiser, according to a Wall Street Journal article.

Elliott Broidy, a Los Angeles investor, issued a statement acknowledging "a consensual relationship" with the Playmate, who became pregnant.

Mr Cohen admitted to have paying a porn actress, Stormy Daniels, $130,000 before the 2016 US presidential election.

Ms Daniels claims she had an affair with Mr Trump, and he and his lawyers made attempts to buy her silence about the relationship.