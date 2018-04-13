Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The door to a room once used by actor Humphrey Bogart sold for $5,500

The door to US singer Bob Dylan's room at the iconic Chelsea Hotel in New York has sold at auction for $100,000 (£70,000).

It was one of 50 doors from the hotel, where a host of stars stayed over the years, to be sold.

The door to a room used by singers Janis Joplin and Leonard Cohen during an affair, as well as the singer Joni Mitchell, fetched $85,000.

A former tenant acquired the doors after renovation work began in 2011.

The hotel, built in the 1880s, became a long-term residence for generations of singers, bohemians and writers.

Jack Kerouac wrote his classic book On the Road while staying there in the 1950s. The door to his room sold at auction for $30,000.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chelsea Hotel residents actress Edie Sedgwick and artist Andy Warhol in 1965. A door to a room they used sold for $52,500

The hotel also served as a residence for writers Mark Twain and Tom Wolfe, and science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke wrote the screenplay for 2001: A Space Odyssey there.

The most infamous incident to take place in the building came in 1978, when Sid Vicious from the UK punk band the Sex Pistols was charged with murder after Nancy Spungen was found stabbed to death in the room they shared. Vicious died of a heroin overdose before the case came to trial.

Other doors to go under the hammer at Guernsey's auction house were from rooms used by artist Andy Warhol and actress Edie Sedgwick, which went for $52,500; guitarist Jimi Hendrix, which went for $13,000; and singer Madonna, actress Isabella Rosselini and filmmaker Shirley Clarke, which sold for $13,000.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Jimi Hendrix's door fetched $13,000

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption A door used by writer Tennessee Williams and rocker Jon Bon Jovi sold for $5,500

The doors were rescued by a former tenant, Jim Georgiou, who saw them being thrown away and arranged to take possession of them.

"For me they were history and beauty and connected to my heart. They're precious because there are so many people who've been through them," he told the New York Times.

The building was designated a city landmark in 1966 and was sold in 2016 to a group of investors. It stopped taking new bookings in 2011 but a small group of long-term residents are still living on the upper floors while the renovation work continues.

