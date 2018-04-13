Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has pardoned Lewis Libby, who was convicted of lying while serving as chief of staff to former Vice-President Dick Cheney.

Libby, known as Scooter, was found guilty in 2007 following an investigation into the unauthorised disclosure of a CIA agent's identity.

The White House said Libby was "fully worthy of this pardon".

"I don't know Mr Libby," said Mr Trump, "but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly.

"Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life."

Democrats charged Mr Trump with hypocrisy for pardoning a man who leaked to the media, despite the president's condemnation of such disclosures in his White House.

Mr Trump's decision came on the same that Mr Trump savaged former FBI Director James Comey as a "proven LEAKER & LIAR".