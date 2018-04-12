Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Comey his expected to open up about his firing in his new tell-all memoir

US President Donald Trump's allies are mounting an online campaign to discredit a forthcoming memoir by former FBI director James Comey.

Mr Comey will next week release a book that is expected to paint an unflattering portrait of Mr Trump, who fired him last year.

Republicans have launched a website to brand the nation's former top law enforcement official as "Lyin' Comey".

In an interview, Mr Comey likens Mr Trump to a "mob boss".

The sit-down with ABC News will be aired on Sunday, kicking off the book tour.

Preview sales of A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership have already made the memoir a best-seller on Amazon.

In it, the former FBI director writes that White House chief of staff John Kelly told him Mr Trump's dismissal of him was "dishonourable", according to the Daily Beast.

The website lyincomey.com, set up by the Republican National Committee, emphasises how Democrats pilloried Mr Comey's handling of an inquiry into Hillary Clinton's emails.

"Comey not credible, just ask Democrats," one video advert says, before showing clips of Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer criticising the former law enforcement chief.

"All I can tell you is the FBI Director has no credibility," California Democrat Maxine Waters is shown saying.

To promote the book, Mr Comey plans a series of media interviews, and a CNN town hall address later this month.

"Comey is a liar and a leaker and his misconduct led both Republicans and Democrats to call for his firing," Republican chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to CNN.

"If Comey wants the spotlight back on him, we'll make sure the American people understand why he has no one but himself to blame for his complete lack of credibility."

The firing of the FBI director, who was investigating suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 election, stunned Washington.

The Department of Justice appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to take over the inquiry.

Mr Trump said he fired Mr Comey - who was less than halfway into his 10 year term - due to incompetence.

But the president later added the "Russia thing" was on his mind when he made the decision.

Mr Comey has said little publicly about his experience with Mr Trump, except for testimony to Congress and a few Twitter posts.

"Mr President, the American people will hear my story very soon," Mr Comey wrote last month on Twitter.

"And they can judge for themselves who is honourable and who is not."