US House Speaker Paul Ryan 'to stand down'

Image copyright EPA

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election this year, US media report.

Congress' most powerful lawmaker has told friends he will not stand for another term in his Wisconsin district this autumn, reports Axios.

His exit would be a blow to the Republican party ahead of November's mid-term elections.

Republicans are already facing a tough challenge from Democrats to retain control of Congress' lower chamber.

Mr Ryan's reported resignation will spark a frenzy of speculation in Washington about whether he could mount a potential presidential campaign.

The 48-year-old clean-cut conservative was the vice-presidential running mate for Mitt Romney in 2012.

According to Axios, Mr Ryan has found his job frustrating, partly because of President Donald Trump.

Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise, a potential successor to Mr Ryan, told Fox News the House speaker would make an announcement to colleagues on Wednesday.