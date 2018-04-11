Image copyright Facebook Image caption Bruce McArthur was arrested on 18 January

Suspected Canadian serial killer Bruce McArthur is facing a seventh first-degree murder charge related to a missing Toronto man.

Toronto police named Abdulbasir Faizi, 42, who disappeared in 2010, as the latest alleged victim.

His remains were identified as one of at least seven dismembered bodies found in plant pots on a midtown property.

Mr McArthur is believed to have targeted men who frequented Toronto's Gay Village neighbourhood.

Toronto police detective Hank Idsinga said on Wednesday that investigators are also reviewing 15 homicide cold cases from 1975 to 1997 as part of the inquiry into the suspected killer.

Earlier this year, police found human remains in planters at a nondescript property in the Toronto neighbourhood of Leaside, connected to Mr McArthur.

The suspect had an agreement with the home's elderly residents to store his landscaping equipment there in exchange for free lawn care, according to the authorities.

One set of remains has yet to be identified.

Mr McArthur was arrested in January and has not yet entered a plea.

Who are the alleged victims?

So far, all of the suspected victims had ties to the city's Gay Village and went missing between 2010-17.

Many were immigrants from South Asia or the Middle East.

Members of Toronto's LGBT community have criticised police, saying they did not take their concerns about the missing men seriously.

Image copyright Toronto Police Service Image caption Project Houston

The first two alleged victims were identified in January as Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44, who both went missing in 2017.

Since then, police have named Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, who disappeared on Labour Day weekend in 2010; Soroush Mahmudi, 50, reported missing in 2015; Majeed Kayhan, 58, who disappeared in 2012; and Dean Lisowick, 47, who is believed to have been killed in April 2016.

The remains of all but Kayhan have now been identified.

In March, police also released the image of an unidentified man they suspect to be one of Mr McArthur's alleged victims - a move they called a "last resort" - in the hopes a member of the public could help in his identification.

Police say they received over 500 tips and have ruled out all but 22.

What do we know about the investigation so far?

Police arrested Mr McArthur 18 January. They have yet to reveal the circumstances that lead to his arrest.

The news came weeks after police tried to calm community concerns - following a handful of disappearances in the village over a number of years - that there was a serial killer stalking the neighbourhood.

A massive investigation that spans Canada's largest city has since been launched, and police are looking at missing persons cases dating back decades.

In May, investigators will begin searching 75 Toronto properties linked to the self-employed landscaper.

Police are also working with law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions, and are in contact with international agencies as part of the investigation.