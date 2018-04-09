Image copyright Fort Pierce Police Image caption Kennecia Posey is accused of cocaine and cannabis possession

A Florida woman arrested on suspicion of drug possession said the cocaine must have been blown into her handbag by the wind, police say.

Kennecia Posey, 26, was one of two passengers in a car that was stopped by Fort Pierce police on 21 March, local TV station WPLG-News reports.

"I don't know anything about any cocaine," Ms Posey told officers, according to an arrest report.

"It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

According to the network, the vehicle was swerving in the road when officers decided to pull it over.

After smelling cannabis, police said they searched the car and found that drug - as well as cocaine - inside a handbag on Ms Posey's lap.

Ms Posey admitted the marijuana was hers, but denied knowing anything about the cocaine.

She was later detained in the county jail on charges of cocaine and cannabis possession.

Ms Posey was released after posting bail.