The body of a US government disease scientist who vanished more than six weeks ago has been found in a river in Atlanta, Georgia, police say.

Timothy Cunningham left work at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta on 12 February, saying he was feeling unwell.

The 35 year old's body was discovered in the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday night, said Atlanta Police Department.

The Harvard graduate had worked on tackling the Ebola and Zika outbreaks.

Mr Cunningham, who was an epidemiologist in the CDC's chronic disease department, lived with his dog.

The pet, along with Mr Cunningham's keys, wallet, phone, identification, credit cards and passport were all found by investigators safely locked in his Atlanta home.

Police initially said that on the day Mr Cunningham was last seen alive, he had expressed disappointment to his supervisor about missing a promotion.

But the CDC said last month that information was incorrect.

Acting CDC Director Dr Anne Schuchat said Mr Cunningham had actually received an early promotion to commander in July last year "in recognition of his exemplary performance".