Alex van der Zwaan worked for an international law firm in London

The first person has been jailed as part of the FBI inquiry into alleged collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign team and Russia.

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, 33, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators about contacts with ex-Trump aide Rick Gates.

He struck a plea deal in February.

Van der Zwaan is the son-in-law of one of Russia's richest men and was the 19th person to be charged by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The indictment against him did not refer to the 2016 election campaign. Mr Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

In March, the US imposed sanctions on 19 Russians, including 13 people charged by Mr Mueller's inquiry, over accusations of interference in the 2016 election and alleged cyber-attacks.

In court on Tuesday, Van der Zwaan was also fined $20,000 and sentenced to two months of supervised release.

Who is Van der Zwaan?

The Dutchman is a London-based lawyer who formerly worked at international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

The firm, which is co-operating with the investigation and which fired him last year, worked with former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and his ex-colleague Mr Gates at a time when they were both political consultants in Ukraine.

Van der Zwaan, who speaks French and Russian and graduated from King's College London in 2006, is married to the daughter of Russian billionaire German Khan.

His wedding to art critic Eva Khan featured in Russian Tatler magazine last year. German Khan controls Alfa Group, one of Russia's largest investment groups, and Alfa Bank, which he co-founded, is the largest non-state owned bank in Russia, according to Forbes.

Van der Zwaan admitted to making false statements to the special counsel's office in November 2017 as part of a plea deal reached in February.

What were the accusations?

According to court documents, Van der Zwaan "wilfully and knowingly" made false statements to investigators while answering questions about a report prepared in 2012 by his former law firm for the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice on the trial of Yulia Tymoshenko.

Ms Tymoshenko, a former Ukrainian prime minister, was jailed in 2011 over a gas deal with Russia, in charges she said were politically motivated.

The report prepared by Skadden was used to defend Ukraine's then pro-Russia President Viktor Yanukovych from international criticism over the jailing of Ms Tymoshenko.

Mr Mueller's indictment said Van der Zwaan "deleted and otherwise did not produce emails sought by the special counsel's office" and made a false statement about when he was last in contact with Mr Gates and "Person A", who has not been identified. Person A is noted as a long-term business associate of Mr Gates and Mr Manafort.

Mr Gates and Mr Manafort have been hit with a number of charges, including conspiracy to launder money and acting as as "unregistered agents" of Mr Yanukovych and his party.

Mr Yanukovych was a bitter rival Tymoshenko and defeated her to become president in 2010. He was later ousted.

Mr Manafort has denied all charges against him. Mr Gates has admitted conspiracy and lying to investigators in a plea deal.

How many people has Mr Mueller charged?

Nineteen people - including Mr Manafort and Mr Gates - have been indicted by the special counsel:

Michael Flynn, a former US national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI over meetings he had with the Russian Ambassador, Sergei Kislyak

George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser, admitted lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians

In March, 13 Russians were charged with tampering in the 2016 US election and a California man, Richard Pinedo, admitted an identity theft charge

Mr Trump has said there was no collusion. Moscow has rejected US intelligence claims of interference.

What's next for the inquiry?

The investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Mr Trump's team is ongoing. Mr Trump attacked the process on Twitter last month, prompting warnings from fellow Republicans against any interference by the White House.

Shortly afterwards In March, the president's lead lawyer for the inquiry resigned.

There were reports at the time that John Dowd, 77, felt that Mr Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, while other reports suggested that the president had lost confidence in his lawyer. It is not clear who will replace him.

The president also nominated two lawyers to join his team handling the Russia inquiry, but "conflicts" prevented their hiring.