Image copyright Reuters Image caption A student poses with her new bag

Students at the school in Florida where 17 people were killed in a shooting in February have returned to class for the first time with transparent bags.

The new measures were announced soon after the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

The shooting led to pupils launching an extensive social media campaign, culminating in a national march for tighter gun laws last month.

But students have argued that the new bags will not prevent future attacks.

The new rules about the clear rucksacks, which were provided to students for free, came into effect on Monday as classes resumed after the spring break. Other security measures announced last month include mandatory new ID badges for students, with plans also in place for airport-style security scanners .

A number of security breaches were reported in the weeks following the killings.

The gunman's brother was charged with trespassing on the school grounds and three students were arrested - two for carrying weapons and one for making threats on social media.

Students have doubts about the backpacks for several reasons.

Logistical challenges

Some said that the bags would not have prevented the 14 February attack, as the gunman was not a student at the time, while others pointed to the logistical challenges the bags pose, with over 3,000 students at the school.

Skip Twitter post by @kyrahsimon These clear backpacks accomplish absolutely nothing. Not every item placed in the bag is visible and there is no possible way to monitor the contents of over 3000 backpacks. It’s great to know that this is where my community puts its resources. — Kyrah Simon (@kyrahsimon) April 2, 2018 Report

One pupil argued that more wide-reaching reform is needed.

Skip Twitter post by @_saxarmaxim You can say that clear backpacks make us "safe" - but what about the other 37,000 highschools in the nation? This isn't just about Douglas, it's about all of us. — Sara // #NEVERAGAIN (@_saxarmaxim) April 2, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @JaclynCorin Thousands of clear backpacks were donated to MSD...it’s a shame b/c they should’ve been given to a school that actually needs the supplies. But since we’re stuck with them, I decided to make the most out of the situation & decorate!! 👊🏼#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/dgW7uNN536 — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) April 2, 2018 Report

Gun lobby's influence

Some of the students attached a symbolic price tag to their new bags to protest against payments made to lawmakers by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The tags were initially posted on the March For Our Lives website ahead of the demonstrations on 24 March. The students see the NRA funding as "blood money".

According to the march's organisers, the amount, $1.05 (75p), represents the total received by Florida Senator Marco Rubio from the NRA divided by the number of students in the state.

Privacy and theft risks

One of the most immediate reactions to the new policy was the lack of privacy for students, with some saying that they felt like "prisoners".

Issues were also raised over the effect the new bags would have on girls carrying sanitary products, or students with personal medication.

A clear-bag policy has been in operation elsewhere in the US. Following the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, the NFL announced that only transparent bags would be allowed into stadiums for games.

When similar rules have been introduced in other school districts, there have been fears that students could be at risk of theft, as their possessions are clearly visible.

However, some reacted with humour.