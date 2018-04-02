Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bochco is seen here in 1996

US television producer and writer Steven Bochco, who created some of America's best known police drama series, has died aged 74.

Born in New York, he helped define modern TV drama through work like Hill Street Blues, LA Law and NYPD Blue.

His award-winning innovations included story lines spread over several hour-long programmes, ensemble casts and edgy content.

Bochco had been battling a rare form of leukaemia for several years.