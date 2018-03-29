Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Hogg (left) and Laura Ingraham

A student at the Florida school where 17 people were shot dead last month has called for a boycott of a Fox News host who disparaged his exam results.

In an interview this week, 17-year-old David Hogg revealed four universities had rejected his applications.

Fox presenter Laura Ingraham took to Twitter to accuse him of whining and having average grades.

The teenager has been a target of online abuse since the 14 February shooting in Parkland.

David, who gave a speech at last weekend's March for Our Lives gun-control protest, tweeted on Wednesday night: "Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts".

He later posted the names of 12 companies, and asked his Twitter followers to contact them.

One of the firms, Nutrish, replied to his tweet, saying it will remove its commercials from Ms Ingraham's programme.

In an interview on Tuesday with celebrity gossip website TMZ, David revealed he had been turned away from four colleges in the University of California system.

"It's been kind of annoying having to deal with that and everything else that's been going on but at this point, you know, we're changing the world," he said.

"I think there's a lot of amazing people that don't get to college not only that do things like I do, but because their voices just aren't heard in the tsunami of people that apply every year for college in such an economic impacted school system which we have here in America where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education."

He also said that he has a 4.2 grade-point average (GPA) and scored a 1270 on the SAT, a key college placement exam. Both scores are considered above average.

Ms Ingraham posted about his graduation prospects on Wednesday, following his interview.

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)," she wrote, though she incorrectly reported his grade.

Harvey Levin, who conducted the interview for TMZ, tweeted to the Fox host that "David was not whining".

"He was not feeling sorry for himself in the slightest... Did you watch the video???" he posted.

On Twitter, several other users defended the teenager.

"Are you really picking on a teenager who just watched his classmates die in pools of their blood less than two months ago?" one user wrote.

