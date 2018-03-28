US & Canada

Trump picks his doctor to replace Shulkin as veterans secretary

Ronny Jackson answers question about US President Donald Trump's health after the president's annual physical during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington DC, US, 16 January 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Ronny Jackson gave Mr Trump a medical in January

US President Donald Trump has announced the resignation of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and picked his doctor to replace him.

Thanking Mr Shulkin in a tweet, he said he intended to nominate Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, who gave him his first medical as president in January.

Unnamed officials told Reuters Mr Shulkin had become a distraction due to speculation about his future.

A Pentagon official, Robert Wilkie, will be the acting secretary.

