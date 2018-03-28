Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ronny Jackson gave Mr Trump a medical in January

US President Donald Trump has announced the resignation of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and picked his doctor to replace him.

Thanking Mr Shulkin in a tweet, he said he intended to nominate Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, who gave him his first medical as president in January.

Unnamed officials told Reuters Mr Shulkin had become a distraction due to speculation about his future.

A Pentagon official, Robert Wilkie, will be the acting secretary.

