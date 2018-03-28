Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stormy Daniels: 'I was threatened'

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels has filed a court motion for US President Donald Trump to testify about her claim that they had a relationship.

Her lawyer wants sworn testimony from Mr Trump about a "hush" agreement the actress says she signed.

The attorney, Michael Avenatti, is also seeking a legal interview with the president's lawyer.

Ms Daniels alleges she had unprotected sex with Mr Trump in 2006 a year after he married Melania Trump. He denies it.

Mr Avenatti's motion, filed in a court in the Central District of California early on Wednesday, ramps up the legal duel between the porn star and the president.

Ms Daniels says she signed an agreement to keep quiet about her claims in exchange for $130,000 (£91,000) of "hush" money in October 2016, days before the presidential election.

In the court documents, Mr Avenatti said he wanted to take a deposition from Mr Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for no more than two hours each.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption White House: The president "has consistently denied these allegations"

The lawyer said his aim was to establish if the president consented to the agreement, reports the Washington Post newspaper.

A deposition is out-of-court testimony by a witness - who commits to tell the truth on possible penalty of perjury - that may be used in a legal case.

More than 22 million Americans tuned in on Sunday night to hear Ms Daniels allege she was threatened by a stranger in a car park in 2011 to "leave Trump alone".

The exclusive reaped the highest ratings for CBS' 60 Minutes programme in a decade.

On Monday, Ms Daniels filed a lawsuit against the president, alleging the non-disclosure agreement was invalid because Mr Trump did not sign it.

She also sued Mr Trump's lawyer, arguing he defamed her by suggesting she was a liar.

While Mr Trump has denied her claims, his lawyers are seeking $20m in damages from Ms Daniels, arguing she broke the non-disclosure deal.

She has meanwhile reportedly extended her nationwide tour of strip clubs, Making America Horny Again, until November.

Ms Daniels is due to appear for two nights at a strip club in Washington DC in June.

She has also been touting a $14.99-per-month subscription to her naked web cam service.