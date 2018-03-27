Image copyright MSU / Getty Image caption William Strampel (L) was Larry Nassar's boss for several years at Michigan State University

A former Michigan State University dean who oversaw USA Gymnastics abuser Larry Nassar has himself been arrested for alleged criminal sexual misconduct.

William Strampel is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct and of storing nude photos of students, investigators say.

The 70-year-old also allegedly failed to properly oversee Nassar despite complaints about his treatments.

Nassar, who abused some 265 girls, was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison.

After Nassar's was jailed in January this year, Michigan's attorney general launched an investigation into how the disgraced doctor was able to evade detection by college authorities for so long.

Special prosecutor Bill Forsyth said a "time sensitive" tip had led them to Mr Strampel.

They searched his computer and found pornographic images, several of which turned out to be of Michigan State University (MSU) students.

Also on the machine was a video of Nassar performing a medical "treatment" on a young female patient, according to the affidavit.

Mr Strampel is due to appear in court on Tuesday on four charges, a day after his arrest.

He is accused of misconduct in office, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, and willful neglect of duty.

A charge sheet released by investigators alleges that Mr Strampel:

Solicited pornographic images of women, some of whom were MSU students, and kept them on his computer

Grabbed the buttocks of two female students

Asked a student: "What do I have to do to teach you to be submissive and subordinate to men?"

Suggested a female student quit medical school and become a centrefold model

Stored several pornographic videos on his work computer

Made suggestive comments to a student, implying he would exchange academic privileges for sex

Told a female student who disputed a test score in June 2017 that "26-year-old women can 'put out' for 20 minutes with an old man and... get the benefit of a free vacation"

Mr Strampel supervised 54-year-old Nassar, who was a faculty member and worked as a physician at a clinic on the college campus, where much of the abuse took place.

Having served as dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002-17, Mr Strampel stepped down at the end of last year ostensibly for medical reasons.

He initially remained on the college's payroll.

But in February, MSU fired Mr Strampel for failing to enforce strict protocols introduced to monitor Nassar after Amanda Thomashow accused Nassar of abuse, according to the Detroit Free Press.

After that complaint against Nassar in 2014, Mr Strampel allowed the doctor to continue treating patients pending the results of an investigation.

During this time Nassar was able to molest several more women, according to the affidavit.

"William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety," university interim president John Engler said last month in a statement.

The former president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, resigned hours after Nassar was sentenced in January.

Every member of the USA Gymnastics board also quit following Nassar's widely publicised trial.

A lawyer representing more than 150 Nassar survivors praised the Michigan attorney general for Mr Strampel's arrest.

"It demonstrates that he is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable," attorney John Manly said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press.

