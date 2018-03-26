Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stormy Daniels: 'I was threatened'

The White House has denied allegations that Donald Trump had an affair with an adult film actress.

Stormy Daniels gave details about the alleged 2006 affair during an interview on CBS News' 60 Minutes programme.

"The president doesn't believe that any of the claims that Ms Daniels made last night in her interview were accurate," said spokesman Raj Shah.

President Trump's lawyers are seeking $20m (£14m) in damages from her, saying she broke a non-disclosure deal.

Ms Daniels told CBS she had accepted $130,000 in "hush money" from Mr Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen just before the 2016 election because she was concerned for the safety of her family.

Legal problems mount for Trump

She said in the interview she was threatened by a stranger in a car park in 2011 to "leave Trump alone".

But Mr Shah said the president does not believe Ms Daniels' claim to be true.

"The president strongly, clearly and consistently has denied these underlying claims, and the only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims," said Mr Shah.

Mr Trump - who has no public events scheduled for Monday - did not comment himself about Ms Daniels' story.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, says she also had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006

But he did tweet earlier: "So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great!"

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had consensual unprotected sex with Mr Trump once, in a hotel room during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, in July 2006. Mr Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.

Mrs Trump - who has not publicly responded to the claims made in Ms Daniels' interview - did not return to the White House with her husband on Sunday from Florida.

The US first lady is said to be staying at Mar-a-Lago estate for spring holiday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Cohen has sent Stormy Daniels a cease-and-desist letter

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Mrs Trump was "focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects".

Ms Daniels has meanwhile been capitalising on the purported scandal.

She has reportedly extended her nationwide tour of strip clubs, Making America Horny Again, until November.

Ms Daniels has also been touting a $14.99-per-month subscription to her naked web cam service.