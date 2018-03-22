Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Bolton is to be Mr Trump's third national security adviser

President Donald Trump is replacing US National Security Adviser HR McMaster with Bush-era defence hawk John Bolton.

In a tweet, Mr Trump said he was thankful for Mr McMaster's service and said he had done an "outstanding job". Mr Bolton will take the job on 4 April.

He is the latest high-profile departures from the White House.

Last week, Mr Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter, replacing him with former CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Mr Bolton, 69, has advocated military force against Iran and North Korea.

He will be Mr Trump's third national security adviser in the 14 months of the administration and is to take over next month.

Mr Bolton has served in the Republican administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush and George W Bush.

A leading advocate for the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, he has been a polarising figure in Washington.

He is praised by hard-line conservatives as a straight-talking foreign policy hawk.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Trump has now shown the door to both Rex Tillerson (centre) and HR McMaster (right)

At Yale University, where Mr Bolton studied law, he recalled in his memoir feeling like a "space alien" among the campus anti-Vietnam war activists.

Mr Bolton - a hawk's hawk

Analysis by BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher

Earlier this month, Donald Trump tweeted: "I still have some people that I want to change". He wasn't kidding.

Since then chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, personal lawyer John Dowd and now National Security Adviser HR McMaster have headed to (or been shown) the exits.

One explanation is that the president feels more comfortable in his job - and more willing to challenge the advice given him by his closest aides.

He has chaffed against the perception that he is being "handled" by those around him, and is installing men who agree to action, instead of preaching caution.

When it comes to Iran, Mr Bolton and the president are on the same page. Coupled with Mr Tillerson's exit, the US is heading toward a much more confrontational relationship with the ayatollah's regime.

In other ways, however, the former UN ambassador is an unusual choice.

Mr Trump frequently has called the Iraq war a colossal mistake - the same war that Mr Bolton enthusiastically promoted during his time in the George W Bush administration.

Candidate Trump regularly espoused non-interventionism. Mr Bolton is a hawk's hawk.

Now that hawk has a perch in the Oval Office.