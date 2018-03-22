Image copyright Reuters Image caption Congressman Paul Ryan praised the bill, saying it funding many Republican policy priorities

The US House of Representatives has approved a sweeping $1.3tn (£921bn) package to fund the government until September.

The 2,232-page bill passed by a vote of 256-167 on Thursday less than 24 hours after it was made public.

A Friday night deadline is looming to avert another shutdown of federal government agencies.

The measure now goes to the US Senate, where every member is required to consent in order to meet the deadline.

Due to the procedural rule requiring "unanimous consent", any of the 100 US senators could hold up the bill.

This tactic was used by Senator Rand Paul in February, triggering a brief government shutdown overnight.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Republican complained on Twitter that the legislation was taking over two hours to print.

The measure would fund the federal government until 30 September 2018, and was passed by a bipartisan House majority.

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan celebrated the package as a means to enact President Donald Trump's policy positions.

"This bill starts construction on the wall," he told reporters in a news conference on Capitol Hill.

"It funds our war on opioids. It invests in infrastructure. It funds school safety and mental health," he continued.

It provides $1.6bn in funding for Mr Trump's border wall, far short of the $25bn the White House had sought.

It provides $1.6bn in funding for Mr Trump's border wall, far short of the $25bn the White House had sought.

It also includes a provision that would legally allow the slaughter of wild horses roaming the American West.

In a last-minute addition, it added funds to include the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) for gun sales.

It also includes a 9% budget increase for the US National Park Service to address a repair backlog that advocates say are urgently needed.

It also includes a 9% budget increase for the US National Park Service to address a repair backlog that advocates say are urgently needed.

"This is a necessary investment with broad returns, and we hope this trend continues," in future spending bills, said Kristen Brengel of the non-profit National Parks Conservation Association.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called the bill "a tremendous victory for the American people".

"If you want to think you're getting a wall, just think it and sign the bill," she said, in a remark aimed at Mr Trump's Republican supporters in Congress.

But despite cross-party support, at least 90 conservative Republicans objected to the measure, calling it government spending run amok.

"This omnibus [spending bill] doesn't just forget the promises we made to voters, it flatly rejects them," Representative Mark Meadows, head of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, said after the vote.

"This is wrong. This is not the limited government conservatism our voters demand."