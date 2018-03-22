US & Canada

Stormy Daniels case: Three women asking Trump uncomfortable questions

Katty Kay Presenter, BBC World News
  • 22 March 2018

Three women have this week mounted challenges in court to try to tell their stories about Donald Trump.

Two of them say they had an affair with him and then were silenced and another, an Apprentice contestant, says she was groped by Mr Trump.

He denies their allegations, but his legal problems are mounting.

Here's a rundown of what's been happening.

Media captionLegal problems mount for Trump