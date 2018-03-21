Image copyright AFP Image caption Mark Zuckerberg: "I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible"

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted the giant social network "made mistakes" over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and a "breach of trust" had occurred between it and its users.

His statement follows allegations that 50 million Facebook users' private information was misused by the political consultancy firm.

Mr Zuckerberg pledged to introduce a series of changes.

These would make it far harder for apps to "harvest" user information, he said.

A breach of trust between app creator Aleksandr Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook had occurred, he said.

But he added it was also a breach of trust "between Facebook and the people who share their data with us".

"I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform," Mr Zuckerberg said in a statement on his Facebook page.

To address current and past problems, he said Facebook would:

investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the platform was changed "to dramatically reduce data access" in 2014

conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity

ban any developer that did not agree to a thorough audit

ban developers that had misused personally identifiable information, and "tell everyone affected by those apps"

In future, Mr Zuckerberg said Facebook would:

restrict developers' data access "even further" to prevent other kinds of abuse

remove developers' access to a user's data if the user hadn't activated the developer's app for three months

reduce the data that users give an app when they sign in to just name, profile photo, and email address

require developers to obtain approval and also sign a contract in order to ask anyone for access to their posts or other private data

Mr Kogan, the Cambridge University academic who created the app that harvested data from 50 million Facebook users - mostly in the US - has said Cambridge Analytica and the social media firm have made him a "scapegoat".

He said he did not know his work for Cambridge Analytica in 2014 violated Facebook's policies.