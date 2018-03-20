US school shooting: Attacker injures two at Maryland school
Two people have been shot and injured at a high school in the US state of Maryland by an attacker who was then shot by an armed guard, police say.
The attack happened on Tuesday morning during lessons at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, 65 miles (104km) south-east of Washington DC.
Police say there were no fatalities in the incident and the scene has now been contained.
It comes a month after a high school shooter killed 17 in Parkland, Florida.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Cpl Julie Yingling said three people were shot, including the attacker.
All three were taken to hospital. None are thought to have life-threatening injuries.
Some 1,600 students attend the school in the community of Great Mills near the Chesapeake Bay.
Federal agents from the FBI, and the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives - as well as local police - are at the school investigating the incident.
One Twitter user, who appears to be a student at the school, posted about the shootings.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has also expressed concern.
The shooting comes four days before the March for Our Lives rally for student safety inspired by the 14 February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in southern Florida.