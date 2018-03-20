Image copyright Reuters Image caption The explosion occurred at a FedEx depot near San Antonio, Texas

A parcel bomb has exploded at a FedEx depot near San Antonio, Texas, injuring one, the local fire department said.

The incident occurred overnight in the town of Schertz, an hour south of Austin where four bombs have been planted in recent weeks.

Federal agents told the Associated Press that the package was bound for Austin and probably linked to the previous devices, which killed two.

Authorities believe the blasts are the work of a serial bomber.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the person injured in Schertz suffered a non-life threatening, "percussion-type" injury.

Three of the four previous devices planted in Austin were hidden in parcels left at residential addresses.

Police said another was probably activated by a tripwire, triggered by two men walking along a street in south-west Austin.