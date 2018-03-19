Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has announced she is launching a bid for New York governor in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbs on the HBO series, has long been rumoured to run against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The actress announced her plans to challenge the incumbent governor on Twitter.

Ms Nixon has said she was exploring the possibility of running, but did not publicly announce until Monday.

In her campaign launch video, the actress said: "I love New York. I've never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change."