Hopes of finding more survivors in the rubble of a collapsed footbridge in Florida are fading, with police saying the operation has shifted from rescue to recovery.

At least six people were killed when the 174ft (53m) bridge near Florida International University in Miami fell on to a motorway on Thursday.

More bodies could be found in vehicles beneath the rubble, police said.

The bridge was erected on Saturday in just six hours.

It was built using a method called "accelerated bridge construction" to avoid traffic disruption. A major section of the bridge was assembled on the side of the road and then raised into place.

Rescuers spent Thursday night searching for victims trapped beneath the structure.

They pulled at least nine people from the rubble with survivors being taken to local hospitals.