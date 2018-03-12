Image copyright Haley Anderson / Facebook Image caption The college mourned Haley Anderson's death in a statement

Homicide detectives are looking for the ex-boyfriend of a 22-year-old nursing student found dead at her home in upstate New York.

The body of Haley Anderson was discovered in an off-campus property near Binghamton University on Friday.

Police say a male nursing student, with whom she was previously romantically linked, left the US on an international flight before her body was found.

Police say he is a person of interest in Ms Anderson's suspicious death.

"The victim and male student had a previous domestic and romantic relationship," Binghamton Police said.

"The investigation determined that the person of interest had left the United States by an international air travel flight before Ms Anderson's body was found."

His identity was not officially disclosed.

The cause of death was not revealed over the weekend by police, but a post-mortem examination found it was a homicide.

The college mourned Ms Anderson's death in a statement on Facebook.

"Our entire university community extends our deepest condolences to Haley's family and friends, both here in Binghamton and in her hometown of Westbury, New York," it said.

Binghamton University is part of the State University of New York system.