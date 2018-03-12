Deadly Texas parcel bomb attacks 'linked'

Image copyright CBS

An exploding package has killed a teenager and seriously injured a woman at a home in Austin, Texas - the third such blast this month in the city.

A 17-year-old died at the scene after opening a parcel, said police. A woman in her 40s with non life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital.

A woman in her 70s was injured in a separate explosion at an Austin home on Monday, said emergency services.

Another blast killed a 39-year-old man at his home in the city this month.

Investigators said at the time they believed that explosion in north-east Austin on 2 March was an isolated incident.

But on Monday Austin police said they suspect the earlier fatality, initially treated as a suspicious death, was linked to the latest one.

Both are now being investigated as homicides.

Investigators also said they could not rule out the possibility of the blasts being a hate crime, as the victims in both cases were African American.

Skip Twitter post by @chief_manley 🚨If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. RT- Help us spread this message. 🚨 https://t.co/j9bxbaaBce — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 12, 2018 Report

The latest blast happened at 06:44 local time (11:44 GMT) on Monday.

The Austin police bomb squad, the Austin Fire Department, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and postal inspectors responded to the scene.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters: "Early this morning one of the residents went out front and there was a package on the front door step.

"They brought that package inside the residence and as they opened that package both victims were in the kitchen and the package exploded causing the injuries that resulted in the young man's death and the injuries to the adult female."

Image copyright CBS

The house sustained significant damage, according to Chief Manley.

He told a news conference they do not know what the motive may be.

"We do know that both of these homes that were the recipient of these packages belong to African Americans," Chief Manley added.

"So we cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this, but we're not saying that that's the cause as well."

Skip Twitter post by @chief_manley 🚨If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. RT- Help us spread this message. 🚨 https://t.co/j9bxbaaBce — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 12, 2018 Report

He said investigators had determined the latest package had not come through the US Postal Service, meaning it had probably been hand delivered.

The police chief advised the public to be wary of un-franked and unexpected packages.

Authorities have not yet linked the two fatal explosions to a third incident.

A woman in her 70s was injured in a separate explosion at a home in Austin on Monday.

Austin emergency services said on Twitter the victim had "serious potentially life threatening injuries".