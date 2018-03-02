Image copyright CBS Image caption Two confirmed dead at Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University

Police in the US state of Michigan are hunting for a gunman who shot and killed two people on a college campus.

The victims at Central Michigan University were not students and the altercation sprang from a domestic dispute, said investigators.

The two were shot at Campbell Hall on the fourth floor, according to police.

The university named the suspected shooter as James Eric Davis, "a black male, approximately 19 years of age". Police warned locals to take shelter.

The 20,000-student college - which is located two hours northwest of Detroit, Michigan - confirmed the fatalities on Twitter on Friday morning.

The school is a gun-free zone and does not permit weapons on campus.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large

Police they were in contact with Mr Davis last night when he was taken to a nearby hospital for an alleged drug-related incident.

Mr Davis is believed to have left the hospital before going to campus where the shooting took place.

Cameras captured the suspect exiting the north side of the residence hall and running along the railroad, Lieutenant Larry Klaus said.

He was wearing a blue jumper at the time of the shooting but articles of clothing were found strewn along the railroad tracks, according to police.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route, they said on Twitter.

BREAKING: Special agents from the Detroit Field Division's Flint office are en route to Central Michigan University to assist in a shooting incident that happened at a campus dorm.

A student group tweeted photos of the scene, including a bomb squad vehicle that arrived on campus, after the incident.

The campus is still on lockdown.