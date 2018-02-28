In pictures: US gun-blessing ceremony
Hundreds of members of the Unification Church get their guns blessed in Pennsylvania
-
Getty Images
Hundreds of couples packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania to bless their weapons on Wednesday
-
Reuters
The church believes the gun is the "rod of iron" cited in the Book of Revelation
-
EPA
A woman wears a crown of bullets in the ceremony in the rural Pocono Mountains
-
EPA
Guns were blessed with holy water during the event, scheduled before 17 people were shot dead in a Florida school
-
Getty Images
The church believes the Florida shooting could have been avoided had teachers been armed
-
EPA
Guns were inspected to make sure they didn't hold bullets, with zip ties added to stop them firing
-
EPA
Students from a school near the church were moved for the day while the event took place, and protests were held outside
-
EPA
The Rev Yeon Ah Lee-moon with her golden gun - the church was set up by her father-in-law, the late self-proclaimed messiah Rev Sun Myung-moon
-
Getty Images
The church, whose members are derisively called Moonies, has been accused of brainwashing its followers, a claim it denies