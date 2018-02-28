In pictures: US gun-blessing ceremony

  • 28 February 2018

Hundreds of members of the Unification Church get their guns blessed in Pennsylvania

  • A woman holds an AR-15 rifle during a ceremony at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary on February 28 Getty Images

    Hundreds of couples packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania to bless their weapons on Wednesday

  • Church officials hold their AR-15-style rifles Reuters

    The church believes the gun is the "rod of iron" cited in the Book of Revelation

  • A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church wears a crown of bullets EPA

    A woman wears a crown of bullets in the ceremony in the rural Pocono Mountains

  • A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto his AR-15 EPA

    Guns were blessed with holy water during the event, scheduled before 17 people were shot dead in a Florida school

  • A man holds a pistol during a ceremony at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary Getty Images

    The church believes the Florida shooting could have been avoided had teachers been armed

  • Parishioners with the Sanctuary Church inspect an AR-15 EPA

    Guns were inspected to make sure they didn't hold bullets, with zip ties added to stop them firing

  • A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto his AR-15 EPA

    Students from a school near the church were moved for the day while the event took place, and protests were held outside

  • Rev Yeon Ah Lee Moon of the Sanctuary Church holds a gold AR-15 EPA

    The Rev Yeon Ah Lee-moon with her golden gun - the church was set up by her father-in-law, the late self-proclaimed messiah Rev Sun Myung-moon

  • Pictures of guns line a wall during a ceremony at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary Getty Images

    The church, whose members are derisively called Moonies, has been accused of brainwashing its followers, a claim it denies