Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 29-year-old former model has been at Mr Trump's side for years

One of US President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides is testifying before a congressional panel probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Hope Hicks, who currently serves as White House communications director, worked for the Trump organisation before joining his campaign.

The 29-year-old former model is seen as a key witness in the inquiry since she has been by Mr Trump's side for years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump tweeted to call the investigation a "WITCH HUNT!".

In earlier tweets, Mr Trump quoted several Fox News pundits who claimed that he did not collude with Russia to win the 2016 election, and had not engaged in the crime of obstruction of justice while in office.

"I've been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don't see the evidence....in terms of the collusion, it's all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have." Jonathan Turley on @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

Members of the House Intelligence Committee say they expect Ms Hicks to answer all their questions about the campaign, the transition into the White House, and the early days of the Trump administration.

She is expected to face questions about a 2016 meeting between members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer at the Trump Tower.

When reports of the meeting first emerged, the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr released a statement saying that the meeting was held to discuss Russian adoptions.

But in a later statement, he admitted that the meeting had been held after members of the campaign were offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

Ms Hicks is expected to be asked about how the original statement was drafted, and what role the president played in drafting his son's initial response.

Ms Hicks was expected to testify at the closed-doors panel last month, but that hearing was delayed over questions about whether she could discuss the presidential transition and her current work at the White House.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon - who served both during the campaign and inside the White House - declined to answer questions about anything other than the campaign during his testimony earlier this month.

He said he was invoking executive privilege on behalf of Mr Trump, prompting lawmakers on the panel to threaten to hold him in contempt of Congress.

During the campaign, Hope Hicks served as press secretary. She took over as the head of the White House communications team last August, after the abrupt firing of Anthony Scaramucci.

In recent months, she is already reported to have met with the Senate Intelligence Committee and Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as obstruction of justice.