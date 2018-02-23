Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

A vehicle has struck a barrier outside the White House and a woman has been held, the Secret Service says.

"An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E", they tweeted.

The driver, an unknown woman, was immediately taken into custody by the Secret Service.

Her vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House and no officials were injured, they said.

No shots were fired, the Secret Service says. President Trump was inside the White House at the time meeting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Images of the small white Chevrolet van showed that the back windscreen had been shattered.

The vehicle has a number plate registered in Rutherford County in Tennessee, part of metropolitan Nashville.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Scene outside White House after car incident

According to reporters locked in the press room, Secret Services officers were seen running toward the residence at about 15:00 (20:00 GMT).

The White House was placed on lock down and security officials are on high alert, reporters say.

The incident took place near a security post on a road leading up to the South Lawn of the White House.

