Image copyright Toronto Police Image caption Laura Babcock's body was never found

Two convicted killers will serve consecutive life sentences for the first degree murder of Laura Babcock, Canadian media has reported.

Dellen Millard, 32, and Mark Smich, 30, are already serving life sentences with no parole for another murder.

The family of Babcock, whose body was never found, reportedly said in a statement earlier this month that they "learned to hate" after her murder.

Millard and Smich will not be eligible for parole for 45 years.

Babcock, a 22-year-old university graduate, was killed in July 2012.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Michael Code called the consecutive sentences "proportionate and just" in this case.

A Toronto jury convicted the men in her killing last December.

In a victim impact statement earlier this month, Babcock's family said the men had "made us hate", according to the Canadian Press.

"We always taught our children not to use the word hate. It is too horrible and destructive, but you men have made us hate," they said. "We've learned to hate."

Image copyright Court exhibit Image caption Dellen Millard

Prosecutors said during the trial that Millard wanted to get out of a love triangle with the young woman.

They argued that Millard and Smich shot and killed Babcock and used an animal incinerator to get rid of her remains.

An animal incinerator was also used by the two men to burn the body of Toronto-area man Tim Bosma.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The entire community joined the search for Tim Bosma

The duo killed the 32-year-old father after answering an advertisement Bosma posted in an attempt to sell his truck.

Millard faces another first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his father in November 2012. He is to stand trial again in April.

Timeline

2008 or 2009: Laura Babcock meets Dellen Millard and they date briefly

3-4 July 2012: Babcock killed

5 July 2012: Millard receives a commercial incinerator called The Eliminator

November 2012: Millard's father, Wayne Millard, dies. His death is ruled a suicide

6 May 2013: Millard and Mark Smich kill Tim Bosma

14 May 2013: Millard charged with first-degree murder

21 May 2013: Mark Smich charged with first-degree murder for Bosma's death

April 2014: Millard and Smich charged with first-degree murder for Babcock's death

April 2014: Millard charged with first-degree murder for his father's death

17 June 2016: Smich and Millard convicted of first-degree murder for Bosma's death

16 December 2017: Smich and Millard convicted of first-degree murder for Babcock's death

April 2018: Millard will stand trial for first-degree murder of his father