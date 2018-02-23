Image copyright Facebook Image caption Bruce McArthur was arrested on 18 January

Canadian police have laid an additional first degree murder charge against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Mr McArthur, 66, now currently faces a total six charges for killings targeting gay men in Toronto.

Police identified the sixth suspected victim as Skandaraj Navaratnam, who disappeared in Toronto on Labour Day weekend in 2010.

His remains were among those found earlier this month by police on a property linked to Mr McArthur.

On 8 February, police say they found the remains of six people at the home of elderly residents who stored Mr McArthur's landscaping equipment in exchange for free lawn care.

The remains of Soroush Mahmudi, 50, who was reported missing by his family in 2015, were also officially identified by authorities on Friday.

Police had already identified the remains of Andrew Kinsman, 49, who disappeared in June, as among those found in planters on the Toronto property.

Image copyright Toronto Police Handout Image caption Skandaraj Navaratnam

Both Mahmudi and Navaratnam were identified through dental records. Police say they have yet to confirm the identity of the other remains found.

Police have launched a massive investigation that spans across Canada's largest city to search for more victims and are combing through missing persons reports dating back decades.

Toronto police detective Hank Idsinga said on Friday they believe Mr McArthur will face more charges.

Police charged Mr McArthur with first degree murder in late January in connection to the disappearance of Kinsman and Selim Esen.

They later added three more first degree murder charges in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Image copyright Toronto Police Image caption Clockwise from left: Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman

Selim Esen, 44, went missing last April. Kayhan, 58, went missing in 2012.

Lisowick, 47, who police said lived in homeless shelters in Toronto, was never reported missing. It is believed he was murdered between May 2016 and July 2017.