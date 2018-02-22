Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dana Loesch is a spokesperson for the NRA

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is under fire after tweeting a gif from US TV show Parks and Recreation.

In a post thanking spokeswoman Dana Loesch "for being the voice of over 5 million NRA members", the gun rights advocates included a gif of main character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler.

The show's co-creator, writer Michael Schur, responded by asking the NRA to remove the post.

His comments have been widely shared.

"Please take this down," Mr Schur wrote.

"I would prefer you not use a gif from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda."

Ms Poehler, who featured in the gif, does not have a Twitter account. But Mr Schur said she had asked him to pass on some choice, sweary remarks.

Image caption Michael Schur goes by the name @KenTremendous on Twitter

Mr Schur's comments have attracted close to 30,000 retweets and more than 100,000 likes.

Cast members including Adam Scott and Nick Offerman were similarly critical.

"Our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda," Mr Offerman tweeted.

"Take it down," he added.

Some social media users leapt to the NRA's defence.

"So do you see every firearm owner as pro-slaughter?" asked one.

"It would seem that everyone on the left is depicting, not just the NRA, but firearms owners in general as heartless killers. I find it hard to achieve common ground if we're seen as beneath you."

Since the death of 17 people during a shooting in a Florida school last week the debate between proponents of gun control legislation and advocates of gun rights has been played out increasingly visibly on social media.

NRA executive director Wayne LaPierre's first public statement since the shooting has seen him name trending worldwide, mentioned on more than 70,000 occasions in a matter of hours.

By UGC and Social News team