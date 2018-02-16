Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mitt Romney lost his race to oust President Barack Obama in 2012

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has announced he is running for a US Senate seat in Utah, while taking a dig at President Donald Trump.

In a Facebook campaign video, he lamented that Washington was sending "a message of exclusion" to immigrants.

A vocal critic of Mr Trump, Mr Romney is seen as a shoo-in for outgoing Republican Senator Orrin Hatch's seat.

The ex-private equity manager has kept a low profile since losing his 2012 race to oust President Barack Obama.

Touting his management of the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, he said that his adopted home state was a model for Washington DC.

"Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world," Mr Romney said in a Facebook post.

"Washington sends them a message of exclusion."