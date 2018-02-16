US & Canada

Florida shooting: Why the NRA wields so much power

Jon Sopel North America editor
  • 16 February 2018
President Trump has become an enthusiastic supporter of the NRA

Every time there's a mass shooting in America there are calls for action to stop it from happening again. But any effort to introduce stricter gun laws always falters in the US Congress - and that's in large part because of the power of the National Rifle Association. Here's a closer look at how they wield that power.

