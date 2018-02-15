Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Bannon photographed during his arrival at the House intelligence committee earlier today

President Trump's former chief adviser, Steve Bannon, has refused to answer a range of questions posed by a congressional committee.

He was being interviewed by the House intelligence committee, which is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Bannon would answer only 25 questions approved in advance by the White House, members said.

The committee is reportedly considering holding him in contempt.

"Steve Bannon stonewalled the intel committee today," Democratic member Joaquin Castro said in a tweet. "Sure seems like he's covering up something(s). He should be held in contempt."

Adam Schiff, the panel's Democratic leader, called for the initiation of contempt proceedings against Mr Bannon, according to Reuters news agency.

The session was held in a closed-door session, so full details have not yet emerged - instead being revealed by senior journalists with sources on the committee.

CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted that Mr Bannon had been advised by President Trump to invoke executive privilege, a prerogative allowing him to withhold information.

The bipartisan committee has a majority of members from Mr Trump's own Republican party, who also had their questions go unanswered, according to reports.